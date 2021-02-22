Infini Master Fund Buys New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 716,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,009,000. JD.com makes up 50.9% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in JD.com by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 283,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JD.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JD.com by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 345,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

