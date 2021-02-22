Infini Master Fund Buys Shares of 2,843 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Weibo makes up about 0.9% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Weibo stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

