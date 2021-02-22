Infini Master Fund Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,000. NetEase accounts for 5.8% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 29.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

NetEase stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 65,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

