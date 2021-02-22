Infini Master Fund Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 817,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group accounts for about 4.1% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 396,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 49,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SMFG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. 39,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

