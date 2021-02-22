Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,448. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

