Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $108.75 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $213.89 million and $108.75 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.73 or 0.00027298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.67 or 0.00476584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00069549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00085172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00553478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,580,453 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

