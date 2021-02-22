Ink Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $620,722.27 and approximately $106,089.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00491828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00068922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00086426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.81 or 0.00494264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00072876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.