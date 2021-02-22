InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 415,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 340,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

