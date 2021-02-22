InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) (LON:IDP) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) (LON:IDP) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57). Approximately 59,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 129,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The company has a market cap of £7.65 million and a PE ratio of -20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) Company Profile (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

