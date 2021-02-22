Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 5,314,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,609,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

