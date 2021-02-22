InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 165,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 104,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.