Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INO opened at $13.84 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

