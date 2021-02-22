Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) (TSE:INQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) (TSE:INQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.90, but opened at C$1.00. Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) (TSE:INQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

