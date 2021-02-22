Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of INSG opened at $17.22 on Monday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Get Inseego alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.