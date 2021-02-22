Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Shares of INSG opened at $17.22 on Monday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.
In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Inseego
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
