Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Director Acquires 157 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Director Raymond Bachand purchased 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,451.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$217,288.26.

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$75.48. The company had a trading volume of 254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.06. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.50 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.11.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

