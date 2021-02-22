Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,793,118 shares in the company, valued at C$13,512,075.15.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Robert Wares acquired 49,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,265.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

Shares of CVE:OM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.44. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,632. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

