Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,250.

TSE:EDR traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.21. 454,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,702. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -30.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

