Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.70. 7,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

