Insider Selling: The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) Insider Sells 3,887,042 Shares of Stock

The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious sold 3,887,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £466,445.04 ($609,413.43).
LON FUL opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Monday. The Fulham Shore PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.23. The stock has a market cap of £80.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.15.
About The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L)
