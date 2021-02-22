Insider Selling: The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) Insider Sells 3,887,042 Shares of Stock

The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious sold 3,887,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £466,445.04 ($609,413.43).

LON FUL opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Monday. The Fulham Shore PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.23. The stock has a market cap of £80.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.15.

About The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L)

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of November 25, 2020, it operated 18 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 52 restaurants under the Franco Manca brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

