Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00.

NYSE TSE traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

