Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells 8,242 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director John D. Cohn sold 8,242 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $951,126.80.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $118.98. 2,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on WWD shares. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

