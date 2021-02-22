Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0178 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.50 million and $17,223.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.00703822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00061022 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,816,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.