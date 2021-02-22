Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.17

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,799,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 304.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 68.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.