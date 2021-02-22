Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Down 6.4%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $255.29 and last traded at $256.51. Approximately 612,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 389,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Insulet by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

