Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.42.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$17.79. 1,221,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.31. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

