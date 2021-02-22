Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.42.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$17.79. 1,221,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.31. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

