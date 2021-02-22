Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.47. 609,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 379,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Interface alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Interface by 80.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Interface by 866.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Interface by 9.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.