Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.47. 609,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 379,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Interface by 80.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Interface by 866.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Interface by 9.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.