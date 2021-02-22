International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.23. 158,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,759. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $148.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

