International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) shares traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.01. 1,136,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 726,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

