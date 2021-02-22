International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 359,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 439,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the third quarter worth $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the third quarter worth $49,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 111.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,152,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183,586 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

