Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.