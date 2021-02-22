Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 8550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $495,011.10. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,896 shares of company stock worth $4,934,142. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,258,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.