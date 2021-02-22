Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of Intuit worth $170,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.86.

Shares of INTU traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $406.82. 38,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,436. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.32 and its 200-day moving average is $349.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

