Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.73. 22,698 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

