Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Up 1.4%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB)’s share price was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 400,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 220,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

