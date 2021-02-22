Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.50

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 6671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,453 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 227,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 473.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

