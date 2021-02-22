Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 7,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 23,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth $8,652,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1,874.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

