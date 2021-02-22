Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.89

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 33031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

