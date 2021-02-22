Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.2% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.89. 988,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,432,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

