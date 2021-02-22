Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 8,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.