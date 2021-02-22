Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.