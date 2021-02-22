Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $39,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

RPG stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

