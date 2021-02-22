Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.33

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.33 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 21724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,004,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 470,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 190,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 180,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

