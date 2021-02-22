Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.31 and last traded at $76.82. Approximately 2,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWSC. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

