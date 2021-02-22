Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.02. 4,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

