Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.47 and last traded at $90.98. 9,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 5,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. MTM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.