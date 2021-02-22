InvestDigital (IDT) One Day Volume Tops $76,678.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $195,569.09 and approximately $76,678.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,815,374 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

