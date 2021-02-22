Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CEVA (CEVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA):

2/22/2021 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

2/18/2021 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/16/2021 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.14. 745,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,044. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,714.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

