Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trisura Group (TSU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trisura Group (TSE: TSU):

2/12/2021 – Trisura Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$119.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$100.00.

2/12/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$125.00.

2/12/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$130.00.

2/12/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$105.00 to C$130.00.

2/12/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$126.00.

1/27/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$114.00 to C$161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSU traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$124.71. 59,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$34.00 and a 1-year high of C$128.13.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.