Investors Buy High Volume of Hibbett Sports Call Options (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,559 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 860 call options.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $64.12. 6,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

