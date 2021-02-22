Investors Buy High Volume of Taseko Mines Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,875 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average volume of 1,150 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.73.

TGB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 97,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.59.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

